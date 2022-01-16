Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $262.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

