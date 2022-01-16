Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

ITW opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

