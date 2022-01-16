Page Arthur B Has $915,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 63,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Cowen boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.