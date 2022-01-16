Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 414 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $288.28 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

