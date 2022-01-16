Prospector Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

