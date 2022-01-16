Page Arthur B Sells 807 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

NYSE:DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.