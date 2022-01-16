Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.12. aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 146,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.46. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

