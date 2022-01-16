GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GFS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 910,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

