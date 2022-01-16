Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$31.00

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TSE:T traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$29.82. 3,087,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.69. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$24.93 and a twelve month high of C$30.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

