Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.42. Barclays reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barclays.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

BCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,240,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 197.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 235,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 21.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Barclays by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 200,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.