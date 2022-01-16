Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Rises By 167.3%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IAF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 90,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,411. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 623.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

