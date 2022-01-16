KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average of $219.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.