-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report ($1.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.05). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

ALBO traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. 164,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

