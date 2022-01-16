Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Up 159.6% in December

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:IUSS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.37. 33,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,188. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,838,000.

