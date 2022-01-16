DoYourTip Reaches Market Cap of $291,777.18 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $291,777.18 and $6,586.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

