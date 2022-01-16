Ally Financial Inc. Has $23.06 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

