Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Receives 9.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 10.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD traded down 0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.37. 816,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,989. Offerpad has a one year low of 4.22 and a one year high of 20.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 7.03.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

