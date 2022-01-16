$0.52 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 14.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 128.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,345. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. Trex has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.