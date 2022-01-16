Falcon Project Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $336.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00072786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.23 or 0.07764198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,138.66 or 1.00034174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

