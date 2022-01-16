Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Declines By 71.9%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,067.00.

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 102,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,346. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

