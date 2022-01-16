Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CADMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 107,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.