Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CADMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 107,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

