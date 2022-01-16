Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

BCEKF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

