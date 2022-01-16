Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Chevron worth $443,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NYSE CVX opened at $128.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

