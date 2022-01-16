Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $35.52 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 3.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average is $172.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

