Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

