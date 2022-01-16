Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

Shares of UNH opened at $468.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.11 and a 200-day moving average of $436.45. The company has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

