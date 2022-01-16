Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $228.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

