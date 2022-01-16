IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.22 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.