Showcase (SHO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58,160.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $138,961.48 and $58,160.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

