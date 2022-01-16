California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $646,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.74.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

