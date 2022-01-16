Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Up 188.1% in December

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 188.1% from the December 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Galecto by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 197,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

