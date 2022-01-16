Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EDI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.95. 45,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,991. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

