The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.73.

NYSE SHW opened at $308.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

