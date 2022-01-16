Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

