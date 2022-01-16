Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post sales of $228.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. BOX posted sales of $198.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $867.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $869.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $974.35 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,013. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,589 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

