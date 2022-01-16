BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 1,430,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,477. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

