NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $2,697.93 on Major Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $2,697.93 or 0.06225955 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and $4,530.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.