Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

