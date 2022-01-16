Prospector Partners LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.