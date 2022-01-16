California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,164 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,326,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $366,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

