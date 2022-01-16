Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 3,010 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

