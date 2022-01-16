Broderick Brian C Sells 788 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,384,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,548,000 after purchasing an additional 235,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.45. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.