Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.21.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $391.66 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.41 and a 200-day moving average of $431.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.