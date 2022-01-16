Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,581. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.60.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

