Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the December 15th total of 710,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAKD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Naked Brand Group by 86.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,393 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Naked Brand Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.