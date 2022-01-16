Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 274,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

