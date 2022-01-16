Pickle Finance Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.50 or 0.00019605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $16.15 million and $2.01 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,905,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,472 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

