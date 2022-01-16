Karbo (KRB) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,856.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00507363 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,324,404 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.