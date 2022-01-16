LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,626,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,672. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

