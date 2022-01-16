LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.
LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ LX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,626,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,672. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
