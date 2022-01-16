World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $276.08 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.85 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

